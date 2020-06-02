Write your own history

By Elizabeth Lee

AN initiative from Wicklow County Council aims to create a people’s archive to capture and share their photos, stories and experiences of life during the pandemic.

Whether you are at home cocooning, working remotely, homeschooling your children or providing an essential service to keep society functioning, the ‘Together Apart: Wicklow 2020 Stories’ would love to record your experiences. For many, being compelled to stay home to stay safe has awakened a new curiosity in their local heritage, history and nature; others have learned new skills, rediscovered creative talents and have taken up new hobbies. Whether it is queues at your local supermarket, yoga in the kitchen, wildlife in your garden or proud baking achievements, your photographs and first-hand observations can really capture the moment and create a powerful record for future generations. Restrictions around funerals have been particularly difficult at this time and the archive would be privileged to publish your tributes to those who have passed.

This project is a joint initiative of Wicklow County Council’s Heritage Office, Archives and Library Service. People of all ages are invited to participate by sending photographs, stories, drawings poems, sketches, anecdotes, articles and observations. All content received will be archived and shared on the community heritage website www.heritage.wicklowheritage.org. Send emails to [email protected].