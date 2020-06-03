Car sales continue to nosedive

By Suzanne Pender

NEW car registrations continued to decline over the month of May, plunging by 72% on sales for the same month last year.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) today released its official new-vehicle statistics, which outlined that new car registrations for May declined by 72.3% (1,751) compared with May 2019 (6,320).

Retailers’ showrooms remained closed until the 18 May as a result of Covid-19, which impacted heavily on sales. Registrations year to date are down 34.6% (51,904) on the same period last year (79,350). The commercial vehicle sector was also impacted. Light commercials vehicles (LCV) were down 70.3% (510) compared with May of last year (1,717), and year-to-date are down 31.3% (10,016).

HGV (heavy goods vehicle) registrations are down 69.8% (90) in comparison to May 2019 (298). Year-to-date HGVs are down 23.2% (1,141).

Used-car imports for May (857) saw a decrease of 90.8% on May 2019 (9,347), while year-to-date imports are down 58.9% (18,525) on last year (45,066).

“Our industry is grateful to be open for business again, said SIMI director general Brian Cooke.

“SIMI members continue to implement social distancing and sanitisation measures in accordance with industry and state guidelines that will protect both their employees and customers against the spread of Covid-19. With new car sales for the month over 70% down on May last year and with both the dire economic outlook for the rest of the year and no hire-drive activity, it is clearly going to be a very challenging period for the industry,” he said.

“In the short term, the state should expedite the safe reopening of NCT, while also reinstate the government grants for company electric vehicle purchases. The key July registration period is fast approaching and the motor industry has commenced promotional activity, with a variety of attractive new car offers already announced in order to optimise sales,” said Mr Cooke.

“In addition, strong government support in the coming weeks, months and year will be vital in helping the industry support the nearly 50,000 people in employment,” he added.