  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Delay in forwarding suspected child abuse cases to gardaí by Tusla ‘completely unacceptable’

Delay in forwarding suspected child abuse cases to gardaí by Tusla ‘completely unacceptable’

Wednesday, June 03, 2020

A number of suspected child abuse cases in Kerry were not forwarded to the gardaí for investigation until very recently.

Tusla says the delay is “extremely serious” and “completely unacceptable”.

It has now alerted the gardaí which is investigating the historical and recent allegations.

Suzanne Connolly, chief executive of Barnardos, says Tusla’s mistake is very concerning.

“It is really crucial if we want to protect children who are being abused and ensure that there is an appropriate response that Tusla does make regular and very prompt referrals in terms of concern about cases of sexual abuse to the gardaí,” said Ms Connolly.

“In the absence of an effective relationship between Tusla and the gardaí locally, children can remain in really unsafe situations without appropriate support.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Two men arrested in connection with 2015 shooting at University of Limerick

Wednesday, 03/06/20 - 1:10pm

Next week before programme for government likely to be agreed – Varadkar

Wednesday, 03/06/20 - 1:00pm

Three men arrested following €20k drug seizure in Limerick

Wednesday, 03/06/20 - 11:00am