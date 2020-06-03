Garda Sgt Joe Hanley retires

By Elizabeth Lee

“IT was a good innings and I can honestly say that I’ve enjoyed it all. There were, of course, sad days, but there were happy days, too. That’s the nature of our work. With the gardaí, you see the worst in people, but you see the best in them, too. We’re there for the saddest days and the happiest of days,” Sergeant Joe Hanley told ***The Nationalist***, referring to his retirement from An Garda Síochána after 37 years of service.

Joe shut the door of Tullow Garda Station on Tuesday afternoon for the last time, after Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes, Superintendent Aiden Brennan, Sergeant John Foley and many of his colleagues called in to bid him adieu and good luck.

His long years of service began on 8 March 1984 in Crumlin Garda Station, including a stint in their divisional task force. In 1998, he was promoted to lecturer in law at Templemore Garda College before he was transferred to Tullow Garda Station in 2000.

In 2009, Joe served a tour of duty with the United Nations in Cyprus, where he first policed the island’s buffer zone before going on to work in civilian affairs. His time there was one of the highlights of his career before returning to Tullow for his promotion as sergeant-in-charge. Since then, he has led his colleagues in many cases, as well as becoming part of Tullow’s fabric.

He was born and raised on St Joseph’s Road, Carlow and is the son of Maeve Hanley. He’s married to Sharon and has two children, Andrew and Alison.

Now that he’s retired, he intends to play as much golf as possible while waiting out the Covid-19 restrictions, when he can go travelling.

“This is my first day with my feet up and no phone calls to take. I’ll play a lot of golf and, for the moment, my travel plans have are out the window. We’ll just have to sit it out. I loved being a guard for 37 years. No two days were ever the same; every day was different. It all flew by, but I’m happy that I’m retired now. I’m looking forward to it,” concluded Joe.