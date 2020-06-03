New cancer charity for parents will remember much-loved Carlow woman

A CHARITY in memory of a beloved Carlow woman will provide childcare for people receiving cancer treatment.

Community Cancer Caregivers has been established in memory of the late Suzanne Holligan of Beechwood, Carlow, who passed away last August. The charity was started by Deborah Hall and Donna Phelan, two of Suzanne’s college friends. The service is offering four hours of childcare a week and will focus initially in the north Kildare area, where Deborah and Donna both live.

“This model can go to any community in Ireland,” said Deborah. “We have developed it that if anyone was interested they could take our model and run it out of Carlow.”

Suzanne was the adoring mother of Rian, loving partner of Dave and beloved daughter of Nuala and Tom. The Carlow woman had battled cancer for two years, while also raising Rian when he was a baby, which inspired her friends to set up the charity.

Deborah said: “Having a baby with childcare, you are calling on the same people all the time. Suzanne was very lucky to have family support around her. It was the same people, though, who would provide the care.

“Suzanne fought cancer for two-and-a-half years. That’s two-and-a-half years of worrying about childcare for every appointment or hospital stay. I thought that if you have someone to call on, it gives you that little bit of comfort that you have someone to mind your child.”

Deborah had also assisted another friend who had a cancer diagnosis, picking up and minding her kids, while she and her husband were at an appointment. “I thought I would love to do this for another family. I have the time and it was a weight off my friend’s mind,” she said.

Deborah has volunteered with some of Ireland’s leading cancer charities but found none provided such a service and the idea snowballed from there.

Deborah paid tribute to her dear friend Suzanne, who served as a garda in Baltinglass.

“Suzanne was very much part of the community. Growing up, from the age of 16 she was in the FCA, she then joined the gardaí. She was a quiet girl, but once you got to know her, she was such a loyal friend. She would have had a large group of friends and was good to keep in contact.”

Suzanne had a keen interest in forensic science and had completed a course in that field from Staffordshire University. She had hoped to pursue a path in that sector in the gardaí.

Suzanne’s family were delighted with the establishment of the charity and have given it their full support. The initiative is entirely volunteer-led but has to cover significant insurance costs along with training and equipment such as first-aid boxes and PPE. Insurance alone for this year is €7,000. However, since the start of May, the charity has raised the fantastic sum of €8,800, which puts the group on target to meet its 2020 costs.

There has been a tremendous interest from potential volunteers and nine people have already signed up. It is hoped to grow that number to 35 by year’s end.

There has been a lot of work to get the group to this point, registering the organisation as a charity, garda vetting, securing insurance and adhering to Tusla guidelines. Training provided to volunteers, which is similar to what is provided for crèche workers, includes child safeguarding, paediatric first aid, counselling and fire safety.

Community Cancer Caregivers is liaising with the Irish Cancer Society, the Marie Keating Foundation and ARC and is set to launch in July. People can donate to the charity if they wish at idonate.ie/CCCNorthKildarestartup. For more information, check out www.communitycancercaregivers.com.