Outdoor BBQ leads to gorse fire

An outdoor BBQ resulted in Carlow Fire Service being called out to tackle a gorse fire.

Carlow Fire Service outlined that on Tuesday afternoon there were called to a gorse fire at close to a “popular swimming area on the River Burrin in Carlow town”.

“Please enjoy outdoor cooking in suitable domestic barbeques from the comfort of your back garden and refrain from lighting fires in outdoor areas where there is potential for fires to get out of control,” said the fire service on Facebook. “It would also be appreciated if people cleaned up after themselves too.”

Carlow Fire Service highlighted that there was a red forest fire warming in place due to the extreme fire risk.