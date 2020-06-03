Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Joe Kennedy, Gilbertstown, Rathoe, Carlow on 2 June, peacefully, following an illness bravely borne. Joe, beloved husband of Kathleen and step daughter Philomena. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and many friends. May Joe rest in peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The death has occurred of Margaret Dockery (née O’Farrell), Rampark House, Rampark, Castlerea, Roscommon and formerly of Ballon, Carlow on 2 June. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St Clare’s Ward, Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. Beloved wife of the late Kevin Dockery. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family, children Róisín, Maura, Coman and Fintan, daughters-in-law Mary and Fiona, son-in-law Bernard, beloved grandchildren Caitlln, Kyran, Rachael, Adam, Vincent and Ava, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours, and her many good friends. A special word of thanks to her Homecare Team. May Margaret rest in peace. In keeping with current guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Friday 5 June in St Patrick’s Church, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon at 11am. Burial afterward to St Joseph’s Cemetery, Castlerea. Mass cards or condolences can be forwarded to Gaynor’s Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.

The death has occurred of Breda Hann (née Murphy), Kilcoole, Wicklow and formerly of Newtown, Co Carlow who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 2 June in the care of Patricia and the staff of the Kilcoole Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Fergus and daughter Ingrid. Deeply regretted by her sisters, brothers, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Removal from William Doyle Funeral Home, Kilcoole on Friday morning at 11.30am via Kilcoole main street and Hazelwood Crescent to Kilquade New Cemetery arriving for a committal service at 12 noon.