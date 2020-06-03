Students feel left in limbo after cancellation of their practical exams

By Suzanne Pender

DOZENS OF local students have been left to face an uncertain future, not knowing if they’ll receive the qualification they worked so hard to achieve or if their chance of further studies is now gone.

Students at Carlow Institute of Further Education and Training (CIFET) have this week heavily criticised the lack of clarity about their position, which came about following the closure of all schools and colleges in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students in a number of faculties at the institute, including TV and film production, beauty therapy, hairdressing, professional cookery and animal care, had not completed their practical exams when the closures came. Without passing this essential module of their course, they cannot receive the full certification in their chosen course.

“We are going through as much stress as leaving cert students, but there’s been nothing about us … this was our second chance and now it’s gone,” said 19-year-old Mark Smithers from Bagenalstown, a student of TV and film production at CIFET.

“We can’t get into the school to do our practical exams. They was a suggestion we’d do them in August, but that doesn’t look possible now so the earliest is September – and for people going on to further studies through the CAO, that’s too late,” he explained.

One of the advantages of taking on a Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) course is that the qualification achieved can be used in the CAO process instead of the student’s leaving cert points, giving those applicants another shot at their chosen higher-level course.

“This was our second chance and now it looks like it was a complete waste of time. We have passed all the other modules but the practical one, but it’s all been for nothing,” said Mark.

“A lot of PLC students are just as stressed out as leaving cert students. We are going through this, too, but we’ve heard nothing from the college and there hasn’t been anything about this,” he added.

“There is a lot of frustration with the fact that people don’t even know what they’ll be doing in September or if they’ll be able to do the course they want. It seems now that if they didn’t have the points already from their leaving cert, then that’s it, despite all the hard work this year,” said Mark.

In a statement, Eileen Curtis, chief executive of the Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (ETB), said that management and staff have been working hard to maintain student engagement through remote teaching, learning and assessment since the closure of their schools, colleges, further education and training centres.

The statement recognised that this has been a challenging time for all students and insisted that every effort is being made to ensure that as many students as possible can complete their assessments and achieve certification.

‘Kilkenny and Carlow ETB will do everything it can to support students in this process, while always adhering to the advice and guidance of the government and the health authorities,’ Ms Curtis stated.

‘Since early April we have been engaged in discussions with Solas and QQI (Quality and Qualifications Ireland) in an effort to ensure that as many students as possible could submit their assessments and achieve their certification. Over the past number of weeks, alternative assessment processes have been put in place, including online and open-book examinations, with Zoom and Moodle technology platforms being used to assist this,’ she said.

Ms Curtis confirmed that in the past week CIFET completed assessment for a significant number of its students, with 278 major and 210 component awards submitted for certification.

‘We are continuing to work on arrangements for a further group of students who are still completing assessments and who are on courses which have a significant practical skills element and some of whom require access to specialist equipment and resources,’ she stated.

‘An additional certification period has been introduced by QQI in recognition of the particular difficulties faced by colleges and students this year and we expect that assessments for this further tranche of students will be submitted for the new certification deadline in early July. We anticipate that these students will be in time for the CAO deadline,’ Ms Curtis confirmed.

Ms Curtis indicated that there remains a further group of students who are on programmes which have industry-specific requirements in respect of their assessments requiring access to education and training facilities.

‘This matter is the subject of discussions at a national level and Kilkenny and Carlow ETB will be guided by the advice which issues in respect of this,’ concluded Ms Curtis.