Three men arrested following €20k drug seizure in Limerick

Gardaí have arrested three men and seized over €20,000 worth of suspected drugs in Limerick city.

At around 3am yesterday, gardaí on patrol on Condell Road witnessed a car driving erratically.

The three occupants of the car, all aged in their 30s, were arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

Once at the station, a search of the driver was carried out and €800 worth of suspected cocaine was found.

No drugs were found on the other two occupants of the car and they were released without charge.

The driver of the car was later released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

As part of a follow-up operation, gardaí executed a search warrant at a house on Cathedral Place shortly before midday yesterday.

In the course of the search, gardaí seized €14,500 of cocaine, €2,400 of amphetamine and €2,400 of Xanax tablets.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.