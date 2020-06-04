Paint a mural in Hacketstown

Hacketstown Community Group are now recruiting participants for the Healthy Ireland funded Hacketstown Wall Project.

The group are looking for 15 participants from the Hacketstown area between the age of 12 and 18 to join in designing and painting a large custom wall mural. The 15 participants will be guided through the design process and also the final painting of the large mural by artist Paul Byrne.

Each participant will design their own section of the mural through a series of weekly online, group workshops in their own homes. Guided throughout the entire process by Paul and encouraged by the other participants!

After everyone has designed their section, the designs will be put together to form the final mural.

Healthy Ireland Coordinator Suzi Doyle with Carlow County Council said: “This is a really positive project to be involved with in such a challenging time. Artist Paul Byrne will be helping the participants to create a lasting legacy for the community by guiding the group through discussions about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected them, and focusing on what has helped them during this time.

“Not only will it be an exciting project to be involved in, but the mural will also be a positive art piece for the local community to reflect back on and prompt awareness and conversation on mental health & well-being issues for all ages.”

To register your interest, visit the Love Hacketstown or @HacketstownCommunityGroup Facebook page with your child’s name, age and contact details.