Relay for Life 2020 goes virtual

By Suzanne Pender

RELAY for Life Carlow 2020 will turn to the virtual world to ensure its message of hope, support and greater awareness around the issue of cancer is heard.

The virtual event in aid of the Irish Cancer Society will take place on Saturday 20 June, with the opening ceremony streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 5pm. This will be followed later in the evening at 9pm with the poignant Candle of Hope ceremony, which will also be streamed online.

Virtual candle bags at a cost of €5 each can be bought online from the Relay for Life Carlow website at www.relayforlifecarlow.ie, where you’ll also find all of the details about how to view this unique event.

People can also lend their support by lighting a candle at home, then donating €4 by texting the word CANCER to 50300, with €3.60 from each text going to the Irish Cancer Society.

The stream will feature music, prose, reflective images of past relays and lots of encouraging messages of hope and support. The event will culminate in the virtual Candle of Hope ceremony, where the virtual candle bags will be lit by committee members at a safe social distance and observed online.

“Originally we had a date of 20 June, the Father’s Day weekend for Duckett’s Grove, but Covid-19 pushed everything back and we started to think about a September date,” explained Gerard Holohan, chairperson of Relay for Life Carlow.

“Then as a committee we began to think about the fact that a significant portion of the groups attending would be in the ‘at risk’ category, so even before the public health advice and restrictions around large numbers, we soon realised that September didn’t look likely either,” he added.

The committee decided to stick to its original date of Saturday 20 June and, like so many charities, examined the online options. The result is this virtual event, which also provides an opportune platform to create awareness around the issue of cancer at a time when there is increased concern about people seeking the appropriate health care.

“For anyone who has symptoms or a suspicion, now is the time to act, not in six months’ time. A significant number of conditions are time sensitive and unfortunately, because of Covid-19, people have been afraid to go to their GP,” said Gerard.

“It’s important to get the message out there that cancer services are still here, the support of the Irish Cancer Society is still here and Relay is still here,” he added. “If you are offered a screening process, take it,” Gerard assured.

Over the past few months, Relay for Life Carlow has received tremendous support from the people of Carlow. Lalor O’Shea McQuillan Accountants organised a fundraiser, which netted an amazing €15,000 for Relay, while James Horan of Cloud 9 Bouncy Castles held a recent online fitness and wellness event online, which also raising vital funds for Relay for Life Carlow.

Local woman Catherine Horan also donated €1,000 to Relay for Life Carlow, the proceeds from donations she received by making face masks.

See www.relayforlifecarlow.ie for the live stream on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitch.TV and Twitter.