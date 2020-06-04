Sunday walks in beautiful Lisnavagh gardens

William and Emily Bunbury live at Lisnavagh house and gardens in Rathvilly, with their three children and a multitude of animals, and they’ve decided to throw their gorgeous grounds open to the public, free of charge.

At this time of year, the house and gardens are usually a hive of activity, with weddings and yoga retreats. However, as Covid 19 has brought a pause to events for the moment, the Bunburys are inviting locals in the area to visit Lisnavagh gardens on Sunday afternoons during the month of June.

In the 1840s the famous gardener Daniel Robertson was commissioned to create formal gardens. These days, though reduced in size, much of the original garden design has been preserved. Lisnavagh is very much a place of trees of multiple vintage, from gorgeous magnolia to huge horse chestnuts and tall Wellintonias, bringing a wonderful sense of calm to the place and for anyone walking beneath them.

Spot a woodpecker, sip on a coffee and taste delicious homemade cake from the Lisnavagh Kitchen. With springy lawns to rest upon, people are very welcome to bring a picnic with them, and there will be a pop up shop for afternoon tea. And of course social distancing will apply at all times.

The Bunburys look forward to welcoming you to Lisnavagh on Sundays in June from 2pm to 6pm.