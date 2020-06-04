Whiskey firm’s pledge to raise €16,000 lifts spirits at Jack & Jill

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW-based company Walsh Whiskey has this week committed to raise a terrific €16,000 by the end of the year to support children’s charity the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Bernard and Rosemary Walsh, founders of Walsh Whiskey, have committed to raising the considerable sum of €16,000, which will provide an incredible 1,000 hours of homecare to children under five with serious or life-limiting conditions.

The Covid-19 pandemic is creating serious financial trouble for many charities, including the Jack and Jill Foundation, which provides specialised nursing care for very young children with additional and often complex needs.

Walsh Whiskey will undertake a range of initiatives during 2020 to support the charity. The first event takes place on Thursday 9 July, a Facebook live stream, raffling Bernard and Rosemary’s personal collection of a complete set of Writers’ Tears vintage cask strength, super-premium, triple-distilled whiskeys.

The complete collection of ten bottles would be worth at least between €1,500 and €2,000 at auction, but participants in the raffle will have a chance to win it and support the Jack and Jill Foundation for just €16 per ticket.

Each ticket sold will buy one hour of special home nursing care and respite for a child and family supported by The Jack and Jill Foundation. Tickets for the raffle can be bought at www.eventbrite.ie/e/writers-tears-cask-strength-raffle-in-aid-of-the-jack-jill-foundation-tickets-106754166586

The collection is comprised of ten bottles, representing every vintage released to date between 2011 and 2019, including a bottle of the yet-to-be-released 2020 Vintage. Each bottle is signed by Bernard and Rosemary, presented in an individually stylised case and with personal letters of thanks to the winners from the Walshes and Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack and Jill Foundation. If the winner is based in Ireland, they will have the option of meeting Bernard and Rosemary when they collect their prize.

“There is nobody more deserving of our support than these children and the Jack and Jill Foundation that supports them,” said Bernard.

“Rosemary and I hope that the community that supports our whiskeys in over 50 countries worldwide will now help us to support these very young children and their families in whatever way they can. The raffle is one option, but people can also donate directly at www.jackandjill.ie/how-you-can-help/donate,” he added.

Ms Doyle spoke of how the charity’s fundraising has been flattened, with so much cancelled by Covid-19, while the families they support rely on them more than ever.

“I want to thank Bernard and Rosemary Walsh for spearheading this international community effort, which will fund home nursing care hours and respite for our Jack and Jill families. So from our community to yours, thank you all so much,” said Carmel.

Details of the Complete Writers’ Tears Cask Collection raffle and other fundraising activity will be posted on www.walshwhiskey.com and on social media (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter).