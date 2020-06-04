Youth orchestra is still making music

By Suzanne Pender

‘WHERE there’s a will, there’s a way’ is a motto Carlow College of Music certainly seems to live by, as the music continues despite all the restrictions of Covid-19.

The college’s individual lessons, youth orchestra and two choirs, Singaloud and Sing, have all embraced technology, allowing the young people involved to continue learning and perfecting their instruments ‒ even though they haven’t met since March!

“When the lockdown came in March we didn’t do anything for a couple of weeks and then I started to feel guilty and started trying to come up with ways to keep them going,” explained Majella Swan director of Carlow College of Music.

The college used all that technology could offer to keep the show on the road, with Zoom, YouTube and video clips offering the opportunity to continue learning while still receiving the direction and support they needed from Majella and their tutors.

“It’s been eye opening for me and a big learning curve for us all,” says Majella.

For the early rehearsals of Carlow Youth Orchestra, Majella broke the orchestra into sections, each section taking on a 40-minute session. “It was taking about four and a half hours for all the sessions, that was to teach the music… so we did that over a couple of weeks,” she adds.

The orchestra held their first full rehearsals last week and Majella was impressed by how the young people, aged between 13 and 19 years have progressed during lockdown despite all the challenges.

“Zoom has actually really suited some of them and they have all spent the time at home to practice… some of them have really blossomed over the time,” Majella praised.

Majella added that the Zoom also offered the teenagers the chance to see each other and come together.

The college’s choirs Singaloud and Sing have also been rehearsing on the platform xoom aldo, under the professional direction of James Nelson, a member of the Three Celtic Tenors. Individual lessons have also continued online, with some students scheduled to continue right up to the end of June to complete their programme for this year.

With the use of technology now another string to their bow, Majella agrees that it’s something they may hold onto in the future if the need arises. “If someone was stuck for a lesson, it’s definitely something we would use again,” she adds.

2020 marks a very special year for Carlow College of Music, as they celebrate their 30th anniversary. Initially the college had ambitious plans for several public performances during 2020 but unfortunately Covid-19 put pay to that. However they are working away at preparing a programme in celebration of their 30th anniversary and are determine that it will be celebrated however possible.

“We were so lucky to play in the National Concert Hall in February at the IAYO 25th Festival of Youth Orchestras and even if we have to meet in a field, we’ll be back to proper rehearsals in September with a concert hopefully in November,” smiled Majella.

Carlow College of Music are currently taking enrolments for September see www.carlowcollegeofmusic.ie or email [email protected] for details.