Artist Jacinta goes online to exhibit her latest collection

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCAL artist has taken to the virtual world to showcase her latest exhibition.

Jacinta Crowley Long, who lives in Aghold Rectory, Coolkenno, has set up a virtual exhibition and shop to allow patrons of the arts, particularly those who visit her exhibition every year during Carlow Arts Festival, to browse her work and if they feel inclined to purchase.

Jacinta is known as one of Ireland’s foremost contemporary canine and equestrian artists. She first exhibited at Éigse in the Carlow open selection in 1991, so 2020 marks the 13th consecutive year of exhibiting in Carlow, possibly one of three artists to achieve this milestone.

In this exhibition she is showing an extensive range of subjects, including evocative rural landscapes which surround her home on the Carlow/Wicklow border, country interiors, still life and portraits. Dogs are her first love and in this show there are many examples of her canine portraits, including the fêted Kilkenny greyhound Slaneyside Diego, now on retirement with Jacinta in Carlow.

“In their wisdom, due to Covid-19, they have cancelled the Carlow Arts Festival without consulting the artists and public, who are essential to making it a success,” said Jacinta.

“Of course, the current emergency makes the running of the festival in the normal format impossible, but not enough consideration was given to the artists and the public who make festivals like this an integral part of the summer arts scene in Ireland. Artists, in particular, have been deprived of exposure and a source of income,” she said.

Jacinta painterly style is what she calls impressionistic realism.

“I like to have my paintings lean towards a looser rendering of the real and leave a little to the viewers’ imagination,” she says.

Jacinta explains that she is consistently enriched and inspired by the countryside surrounding her rectory home and many of the paintings in this exhibition are secret places and moments caught in time and freshly placed on the canvas with exuberance and panache.

She has always felt a strong connection to the canine and equestrian spirit. A large part of her work is visiting trainers’ yards capturing the stars of the turf for her numerous well-known clients in the sport of kings. Her affinity to dogs is legendary.

“Dogs have a very human quality. Each dog has a unique personality and spirit and it is my challenge to bring each dog’s authenticity, essence and character to the canvas,” she says.

This is a vibrant and colourful exhibition that is a must-see for both countryside enthusiasts and animal lovers alike, a fringe event not to be missed.

The exhibition and gallery is at https://crowley-long.company.site. Paintings may be viewed and purchased here and Jacinta is always willing to discuss commission work.