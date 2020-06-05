Call and collect at local libraries

By Elizabeth Lee

BOOKWORMS are back in business, with the local library service providing lots of reading material by finding clever ways around the Covid-19 restrictions.

Carlow County Council Library Service has announced the launch of its Call and collect initiative for people around the county who require library books.

The staff have been busy working behind the scenes putting plans in place to safely provide a limited lending service to people who’ve run out of reading material.

“Our first priority will be to make arrangements for a safe lending service via a ‘call and collect’ model. Then, where possible, we will make arrangements for the return of items on loan,” explained county librarian John Shortall. “This means that, at first, library spaces will be restricted to library staff only and will not be accessible to the public. As the government roadmap progresses, the library sector will plan a gradual reopening aligned to health and safety directives. But over time and with caution and care we will begin to reopen our buildings to the public.”

All you have to do is contact the library and request the book that you fancy. The staff will make every effort, within current constraints, to locate specific requests, while more general stock selections will be available. When ready, your books can be collected at an arranged time from your local library branch.

Borris Library will not be operational for another while, but library users from the area are encouraged to contact Muinebheag Library for the moment.

To make your request, please email your local library at [email protected] or phone Carlow Library on 059 9129705, Tullow on 059 0136299, or Muinebheag on 059 9129705.

And don’t forget, you can access library services online, and these online services will continue to be available as the service moves through the reopening phases at www.carlowlibraries.ie .

You can:

Join the library online

Download e-books and e-audiobooks

Read e-magazines and enewspapers

Take e-learning or e-language courses

Watch or listen to ‘storytime’ on the library’s social media channels

Take part in other activities like the KCLR book club, fill out and return the Covid time capsule forms or listen to stories from The Nationalist on The Talking Newspaper on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.