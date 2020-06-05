Covid-19 deaths, a time capsule and the Carlow GAA draw: It’s time for a weekend catch-up

It has been another busy week in news and sport at The Nationalist online with a host of great stories catching your eye over the past seven days.

The Nationalist revealed this week that there had been 10 deaths at Beechwood Nursing Home in Leighlinbridge due to Covid-19. Beechwood owner Eileen Stapleton described the impact of the virus as “devastating” to our reporter Michael Tracey. Read the full story here.

The Kelly family from Granby Row in Carlow town has placed photographs, letters, art work, coins and, of course, the front page of The Nationalist among many other items in a time capsule to show future generations what it was like to live through a pandemic. Click here.

The Triumphal Arch at Oak Park, Carlow got a whole new lease of life last week, when local resident and retired teacher Pat Ahern decided to clean up the area. See the full story here.

Students at Carlow Institute of Further Education and Training (CIFET) are worried they will not receive their qualifications following the closure of all schools and colleges in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Click here for the full story.

And we learned that Relay for Life Carlow, in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, will be a virtual event on Saturday 20 June, with the opening ceremony to be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Click here.

In sport, Carlow GAA insisted there was no ticket left behind in last Saturday’s draw for a house. It came after online footage appeared to show a slip of paper which hadn’t been included in the draw for the home worth €250,000. Read the full story here.

We also caught up with Carlow Rowing Club’s Sadhbh Scully who told us all about her sporting life. Click here.

Enjoy the weekend everyone and don’t forget, we’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest local and national news right here.