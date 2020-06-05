Covid-19 roadmap accelerated

All shops can open from Monday as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced an acceleration of the roadmap to ease Covid-19 restrictions.

Varadkar said: “More and more this is going to be less about government rules and more about a long term change in how we live our lives”.

Business minister Heather Humphreys said there should not be any congregating in shopping centres which are set to reopen on 15 June and advised that queues would be the new normal with browsing discouraged.

She advised people “stay local and shop local”.

From Monday people will be able to travel anywhere inside their own county or up to 20km from their home.

Groups of up to six can meet indoors or outdoors once they keep two metres apart.

Groups of up to 15 can meet for outdoor sporting activities. Athletes can return to training and greyhound racing can resume without spectators.

Playgrounds can reopen from Monday once supervised. Summer camps can also be held once no more that 15 people are mixing together.

Up to 25 people will be allowed to attend funerals from Monday.

On 29 June, tourism and hospitality sectors can reopen. Bars can reopen if they serve food and have table service.

Health minister Simon Harris recommended face coverings when visiting those who are cocooning and for people working indoors where social distancing is “difficult or impossible”.

There will be a phased reintroduction of visits to nursing homes.

The current road has now been reduced from five phases to four.

Phase 3 will start on 29 June and Phase 4 on 20 July.

It is hoped that church services will reopen in Phase 3.

Hairdressers, barbers and nail bars are still set to open in Phase 4.