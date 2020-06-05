Dick celebrates 99th birthday

THERE was huge excitement in the Stapleton household during the week when a crisp, white envelope embossed with a golden harp on the back was delivered by their postman.

“When we saw the gold harp, we knew that it had to be from the president! It caused so much excitement! Dick read it a few times and told people that he got a letter from Michael D Higgins. He was delighted with it,” Mary Lee Stapleton told The Nationalist.

While people usually have to wait until they reach 100 years before they have the honour of getting a birthday greeting from Uachtarain na hÉireann, Dick Stapleton was just 99 years young on Tuesday when he received the special missive!

His son Christy and daughter-in-law Mary had emailed President Higgins and asked him to write to Dick a year earlier than usual while he was still hale and hearty and able to appreciate the honour.

And given the special times that we’re currently living through, the president duly obliged.

“I have learned with great pleasure that you will celebrate on June 2 the 99th anniversary of your birth,” he said in the letter. “Milestone birthdays are times when we remember and appreciate the people who have been such an important part of our life’s journey to date. As we are living through an unprecedented time and the health of our nation is the foremost thought in all of our minds, I send you my warmest congratulations and most sincere good wishes on this joyful occasion.”

Dick with his granddaughter, Anna and son, Christy, front,

with his grandson, Jack and Jack’s partner, Kim, back

Dick, now living with Christy and Mary Stapleton in Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, was born and reared in Timahoe, Co Laois. His late beloved wife Nora (née Bergin) was from the same village and together they had two children, Christy and Kathleen.

Dick and Nora raised their family in Clondalkin, Dublin, where he worked as a life assurance salesman with New Ireland.

Even after all these years after his retirement, Dick is as dapper as ever and always wears a shirt and tie, complete with jacket.

He was suitably attired, then, when he sat down at the kitchen table in Kiltegan on Tuesday morning to read his special letter. Later that day, he was able to attend a Zoom meeting with his daughter Kathleen and her family in England and tell her about it. It was a particularly poignant time because Kathleen usually always comes home to Ireland for her father’s birthday, but due to the pandemic, couldn’t do so this year.

Dick also has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who also sent him birthday greetings.

The Stapleton family have an impressive history of longevity. Dick’s siblings all lived into old age, while his father Jack made it to his 90th birthday. Indeed, his grandfather Pat only died at the ripe ole age of 84 because he was killed in an accident off an ass and cart. It’s a measure of his years to think that Dick was actually at his grandfather’s funeral in 1930, even though Pat was born during the Famine!

And the secret to Dick’s own long years? Probably his healthy lifestyle and a diet of good food.

“He always had a great appetite and still does,” concluded Christy, smiling.