Fears that temporary bank closures may become permanent

By Suzanne Pender

FIANNA Fáil TD for Carlow-Kilkenny Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has called for assurances that the temporary Bank of Ireland branch closures will not become permanent or lead to any downgrading of services.

She made the call as branches in Borris, Tullow and Graignamanagh have remained closed during the public health emergency and locals in those towns are concerned that they may not reopen.

“I am calling for assurances that the branches closed during the Covid-19 pandemic will be reopened as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.

“These banking services are so important to towns and villages across Carlow, particularly now that moves are being made for the gradual reopening of shops and certain businesses.

“I know that locals have worked around the current arrangements, but withdrawal and lodgement facilities are obviously crucial to communities and serious issues can arise when the ATMs run out of cash or are out of service.

“Now that the reopening roadmap has been published, I would like clarity from Bank of Ireland as to when it envisages the reopening of these branches,” concluded deputy Murnane O’Connor.