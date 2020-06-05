History in a capsule

By Elizabeth Lee

PHOTOGRAPHS, letters, art work, coins and, of course, the front page of The Nationalist – they’re just some of the items that the Kelly family buried in a time capsule recently to mark their father’s birthday.

Owen Kelly from Granby Row, Carlow turned 73 recently and because these are historic times, his family thought that they’d make a capsule to show future generations what it was like to live through a pandemic.

“We filled it with letters, photos, art work from the children, coins, receipts, newspaper front pages, including this week’s Nationalist front page. There was also information on Covid-19 and articles on the phase plans, among other personal things we put in,” explained Owen’s daughter Linda.

“We had a plaque made from the old apple tree that used to be in the family garden years ago and hung it above the area the time capsule was buried.”

Adhering to the social distancing rules, Owen and his wonderful wife Marie were joined by their eight grandchildren, with the youngest being only 16 weeks’ old!

“It was a momentous occasion for our family. The time capsule will be dug up in 25 years time!” smiled Linda.