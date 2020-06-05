It started in UCC for ‘fearless’ Samantha

SPONSORED

In the fast-paced and competitive world of journalism, it’s quite a spectacular feat to climb the ladder all the way to the top at one of the world’s biggest publications.

UCC graduate Samantha Barry, editor-in-chief, Glamour Magazine, who is the subject of the documentary ‘Fearless: Samantha Barry’, 9.35pm Monday, June 8, on RTÉ One.

For Samantha Barry, editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine, it has been quite the journey from her native Ballincollig to NYC. And the first steps of that journey began with studying Arts at University College Cork, reports Jane Haynes.

“I loved English in school and was determined to be a journalist, so Arts at UCC was the perfect degree for me,” says Samantha.

English and Psychology were Samantha’s subjects of choice, with the literature-based modules particularly appealing to her natural love of the language.

For Samantha, the combination of her formal studies with her involvement in student media activities around campus, especially the UCC radio station and the college newspaper, provided her with priceless experience for her career of choice.

Upon graduating in 2002, Samantha went on to study an MA in Journalism at DCU, before joining RTÉ as a fledgling journalist. She then moved to Newstalk, eventually becoming the radio station’s foreign correspondent.

During this period she travelled extensively, producing weekly radio packages for the channel. Following a stint in Papua New Guinea with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Samantha moved to London and made her mark as a social media producer at BBC News.

A three-and-a-half-year stint at CNN in New York, as head of social media and senior director of social news, cemented Samantha’s reputation as an expert in social media and digital journalism.

Upon her appointment at Glamour in January 2018, Anna Wintour – editor-in-chief at Vogue and artistic director at Condé Nast – praised Samantha’s appetite to innovate: “We recognised at once that Sam would be the perfect editor for a new, more ambitious era of Glamour’s future,” said Wintour.

Now a globally-recognised power-player in the world of media and publishing, Samantha is proud to say that the skills, knowledge and experience gained as an Arts student in UCC played an integral role in carving her career.

