Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Marie Bermingham, 16 Kernanstown, Bennekerry, Carlow, peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday 4 June. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her sons Tom and Pat, daughters Mary, Bridie, Catherine, Anna, Liz, Ellen and Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 26 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. May Marie rest in peace. In accordance with government directives, a private funeral will take place for Marie. The family of Marie would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this time. Marie’s funeral can be viewed at 11 am on Saturday 6 June on this link – www.funeralslive.ie/marie-bermingham/

The death has occurred of Mavis Moore (née Doyle) from Blackrock, Co Dublin and Wexford and formerly of Kilkenny Road, Carlow) peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of the Newtownpark Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Brendan. Much loved mother of Peter, David, Catriona, Keith and Rachelle. Cherished grandmother to Stephen, Laura, Andrew, Sarah, David, Evelyn, Henry, Georgina, Joey, Jennifer, great-grandmother to Willow. Sadly missed by her loving brothers and sisters, her brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relations and her wonderful friends. May she rest in peace. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Mavis’s funeral mass will be available to view online on Tuesday, 9 June at 10 am foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam/. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Barnardos. All enquiries to Massey Bros, Funerals, Blackrock on 01-2804454.