Sing along with The Nationalist and KCLR 96FM tonight

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE’S nothing like a good ol’ singsong to bring people together, so Carlow Arts Office has come up with a brilliant idea to cheer people up! Every Friday, listeners to the Johnny Barry Show at 10.30pm on KCLR 96FM get a chance to sing along with one of their old-time favourite songs, while also getting to enjoy a lesser-known ballad from the folk annals.

The initiative is aimed at those who are cocooning and who may be missing social occasions and interactions. During this difficult time of social distancing and social isolation, we all need some means to reconnect with one another and our roots and songs and singing are a great avenue to do so.

The Nationalist will publish the featured lyrics every Tuesday ahead of the songs being broadcast every Friday on KCLR 96FM. The lyrics were sourced with some background history behind the song, thanks to Dave Barron, who runs the ‘From Carlow Streams’ website. That’s an online resource funded through Creative Ireland Carlow, which aims to preserve and promote songs and poems from and about Co Carlow.

This week, The wild colonial boy will be sung on the show by well-known singer Fiach Moriarty, while Dave will have a look at the lesser-known Irish liberty.

Irish liberty www.fromcarlowstreams.ie) has an interesting story. It was printed in Boston in mid-19th century; such songs could not be printed in Ireland because of the laws on sedition. The words were brought back to Clonmore, Co Carlow in 1922 by the mother of Eddie McDonald, who kept the song until now. Paddy Lawless of Borris has put the words to the air of Star of the County Down. The words carry many of the themes of liberty and of the struggle in Ireland, supported by our diaspora, hoping for freedom to decide our own destiny. Songs like this helped to preserve the message and carry it from one generation to the next; they also inspired many young people to continue the struggle for liberty, in whatever way they could.

The Wild Colonial Boy is an Irish-Australian song about an outlaw. Originally the man’s name was Jack Donohue, later changed to Jack Dolan and eventually to Jack Duggan. Laws of sedition forced these changes. The original Donohue was an Irish rebel, fighting for liberty from the crown, then after deportation from his native Castlemaine, he became an outlaw, or bushranger.

The wild colonial boy

There was a wild colonial boy, Jack Duggan was his name

He was born and raised in Ireland in a place called Castlemaine

He was his father’s only son, his mother’s pride and joy

And dearly did his parents love the wild colonial boy.

At the early age of 16 years, he left his native home

And to Australia’s sunny shore he was inclined to roam

He robbed the rich, he helped the poor, he shot James McAvoy

A terror to Australia was the wild colonial boy.

One morning on the prairie as Jack he rode along

A listening to the mockingbird a-singing a cheerful song

Out stepped a band of troopers, Kelly, Davis and Fitzroy

They all set out to capture him, the wild colonial boy.

Surrender now, Jack Duggan, for you see we’re three to one

Surrender in the queen’s high name for you’re a plundering son

Jack pulled two pistols from his belt and he proudly waved them high

I’ll fight, but not surrender, said the wild colonial boy.

He fired a shot at Kelly, which brought him to the ground

And turning ‘round to Davis, he received a fatal wound

A bullet pierced his proud young heart from the pistol of Fitzroy

And that was how they captured him, the wild colonial boy.