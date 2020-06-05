By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW’S favourite and most trusted newspaper, The Nationalist, is now available to people who have visual impairments.

Thanks to Carlow County Council’s Library Service and Carlow Volunteer Centre, people who can’t physically read their local news can now access it through The Talking Newspaper via a podcast.

The project is a revival of a volunteer-led service which ran for many years, when recordings of stories and articles from The Nationalist were sent on CD or USB to people who had a visual impairment around the county.

“We are delighted to announce that The Talking Newspaper is now available on iTunes, Spotify and all major podcasting platforms for the people of Co Carlow, their friends and relatives living elsewhere in the country and the Irish diaspora worldwide,” said county librarian John Shortall. “Crucially, this is making the weekly edition of The Nationalist accessible for people with a visual impairment.”

Library staff and some of the original volunteers received training in Carlow Library in February with a view to getting the service up and running again. The training was delivered by Alan Swan of Swan MCG and was funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development with matched funding from Carlow County Council.

However, the Covid-19 restrictions appeared to put a stop to the plans until a member of staff in the library was able to progress the project, even though the library buildings remain closed to the public.

Senior library assistant Gearóid Grant has lead the charge with a near-perfect radio voice and dedicated patience, recording all of the main articles from the paper each week before uploading them to the various podcast platforms. Although Gearóid will tell you he is sick of his own voice, the listening public have a different view, because even before it was officially launched, the podcast has been downloaded in Minnesota, USA, Victoria, Australia, in Israel and, of course, here at home in Ireland.

The Talking Newspaper can be listened to and downloaded on all major podcasting platforms.

Find it on Spotify or apple podcasts.