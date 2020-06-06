Age-friendly wellbeing packs will be distributed throughout Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

COVID-19 has presented numerous challenges and interruptions to daily living for all, with routines and lives affected throughout the county, so it is now more important than ever to look after our wellbeing.

With this in mind, members of Carlow Age Friendly committee have developed Age Friendly Wellbeing Packs and they will distribute 1,000 of them right across the county.

The focus is on positive mental wellbeing, staying active and staying connected, which is all part of the government’s ‘In This Together’ campaign.

This Age Friendly Wellbeing Pack aims to bring together resources, activities and opportunities for people to mind their mental health and wellbeing in an interesting and engaging way.

The pack includes an active-at-home booklet, a Covid-19 time capsule, mindfulness sessions, recipes, puzzles, activities, resources for people stay connected online, information on opportunities and other supports.

Part of the Age Friendly Wellbeing Pack will be a newsletter, sharing important information for older people. The active-at-home booklet gives fantastic tips, advice and guidance on staying active. It’s a collaboration between Carlow Sports Partnership and Kilkenny Sports Partnership.

The packs also include delicious recipes, or you can go onto the KCETB Facebook page and follow tutor Majella to cook these exact dishes and more.

This Facebook page will also have plenty of gardening tutorials, while Carlow Age Friendly has included a packet of seeds, which will compliment one the gardener’s first video tutorials.

There are some wonderful relaxing mindfulness sessions for you to follow, plenty of puzzles and an interesting Get to Know Me Quiz, which encouragea you to play with family members.

Also included is a guide to help you ‘get connected’, which offers practical help on using different social media platforms.

Carlow Arts Office has a number of fantastic opportunities for older people, in which they can engage from the comfort of their home as well as plenty of interesting items.

Carlow Library Services have included a Covid-19 time capsule, which can be completed and then returned to Carlow Library via post or email. It’s an invaluable source of living history, which will be stored as a record of how we all managed during the pandemic. They will be held in the Carlow County Archive.

The Covid-19 diary and time capsule are part of a wider Carlow County Council Library Service initiative that includes adults, children and young people.

Meals on Wheels services across the county will be delivering these Age Friendly Wellbeing Packs with their regular deliveries, Carlow libraries will be including them in their book delivery service, while An Garda Síochána in Carlow will also be assisting to ensure these Age Friendly Wellbeing Packs get delivered throughout the county.

For an Age Friendly Wellbeing Pack, please contact Fiona O’Toole at Carlow Library on 059 9129701.