Do not use inflatable toys in open water – Water Safety Ireland

Saturday, June 06, 2020

Water Safety Ireland and the Coastguard are warning the public against using inflatable toys in open water.

It says they pose a drowning risk and parents should never allow them to be used at rivers, lakes or beaches.

Water Safety Ireland Deputy CEO, Roger Sweeney says inflatable toys can sweep a child away.

“These toys are vulnerable to the slightest breeze or current and they can easily take a child away from shore,” said Mr Sweeney.

“Drownings typically occur when people overestimate their ability and underestimate the risk.

“The risk is a toy could take a person out of their depth and out of their comfort zone.”

