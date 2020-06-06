Lateral thinking needed in the months ahead

By Michael Godfrey

SLOWLY but surely, the country is beginning to open up again. And if reports from health experts continue to be positive, phase 2 should get the green light next week.

We also hear that numbers attending hospital for non-Covid symptoms are also beginning to rise. Soon, no doubt, we will be back to getting a daily trolley count – remember that? – when we were told how many people were waiting on trolleys for a bed. Isn’t it amazing that as we prepared for the arrival of the pandemic to our shores, suddenly Heaven and Earth were moved and the impossible achieved.

By that I mean extra money was suddenly found for extra beds, an embargo on recruitment of badly-needed frontline staff was lifted and, hey presto, a deal was struck to absorb our private hospitals into the national framework ‒ temporarily, of course ‒ so that no-one would be left wanting if diagnosed with the killer disease.

We are now being told we have successfully flattened the curve and step by step life can begin to go back to normal. But we still do not know what that new normal will be like. One thing I do know is that for once I am getting back a few bob from my private health insurer. At the beginning of the pandemic I didn’t really question it and, if I am truthful, I still really haven’t examined it in detail. But for the next three months, my insurer has reduced my premium by a little over 50%, so I’m not complaining. And when all of this is over, if I need treatment for some ailment or other, I know I’ll get it.

I am also lucky that any treatment my wife was due to receive during the pandemic she has got. The hospital staff made sure of that. They have gone above and beyond to ensure her treatment schedule was not altered in any way.

But we are the lucky ones. I understand that thousands of people had their appointments cancelled as hospital authorities tried to prioritise Covid-19.

I can still remember the phrase used at the start of the pandemic: “no-one in need of treatment will be left wanting” or words to that effect. What a great phrase and, to be fair, everyone in the health service put their shoulder to the wheel to try to achieve that. Look at the statistics of who actually got the coronavirus and you will see that healthcare workers are high on the list. They literally put their bodies on the line in a time of crisis.

There will be a whole raft of other crises over the coming months. The airwaves will be hopping as people again make their voices known about loved ones waiting months or even years for treatment that will give them a better quality of life, or even save their lives.

Staff will be at their wits’ end all too soon, as bed managers try to juggle figures to cater for ever-increasing numbers attending A&E departments all over the country.

But we will be told now is the time to repay all of the money which was needed to pay for extra services and social welfare payments during the pandemic. I know and accept that debts have to be paid, but over the past three months there has been a lot of ingenious thinking and problem solving. Let’s hope that continues when this country fully reawakens and tries to go about its business again.