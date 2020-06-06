Peggy Jackman was one of Tullow’s oldest citizens

A PROFOUND sense of loss was felt by many recently as word spread of the death of Margaret (Peggy) Jackman (née Mullins), Barrack Street, Tullow and late of Drumcullaun, Inagh, Co Clare.

Peggy was one of Tullow’s most senior, best-known and loved citizens. Having reached her 96th birthday on Thursday 14 May, two days later Peggy quietly slipped away from this life at the home of her daughter Angela, surrounded by her loving family. Not only a cherished mother of John, Angela, Bernadette and Kieran and a truly loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and grandaunt, she was also a great neighbour and friend to many.

Peggy reposed at Angela’s home and her remains were removed to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Monday 18 May, where her funeral Mass was celebrated by former neighbour and family friend Mgr John Byrne, Portlaoise, assisted by Fr Andy Leahy, PP, Tullow and Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, president of Carlow College. Respecting the current government restrictions on public gatherings, Peggy’s funeral was private and streamed live on the Tullow Parish webcam.

As a mark of respect to one of its oldest citizens, the local community, in adhering to social distancing, lined the route of the cortège as it passed through Tullow and over to Peggy’s family home in Barrack Street on the way to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary. The number of messages of condolence placed on the web and social media following her death were testament to the popularity enjoyed by Peggy.

In welcoming the family to Peggy’s funeral Mass, Mgr Byrne extended a special welcome to all looking in on the webcam who would have wanted to be present but, due to restrictions could not travel, in particular her daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Keith, Gillian, Niall and Niamh and their families in London, her grandson Fergus, also in London, her sister-in-law Joan Mullins in the family homestead in Drumcullaun, Inagh, all of Peggy’s nieces, nephews and cousins throughout Ireland, the United States and the UK, her dear friend Sr Nora in Inagh, Mary, Michael, Olive, Una, Kevin and William Jackman in Dublin, the USA and Canada and her many friends and neighbours

In a sincere and moving sermon, Mgr Byrne spoke with warmth and affection about Peggy and relayed the story of her journey through life. Born on 14 May 1924 in the heart of the country in Drumcullaun, Peggy was one of ten children of the late John L and Nano Mullins. Predeceased by her nine siblings Mary, Kitty, Paddy, Corney, MB, Seán, Nellie, Nancy and Brigid, who were spread between New York, London and Co Clare, Peggy was the last surviving sibling prior to her death. In latter years, being unable to travel, she was regularly visited by her last remaining sister-in-law Joan Mullins, her dear friend Sr Nora and her nieces and nephews, who travelled far and wide to meet up with their aunt.

Following the end of World War II in 1945, Peggy travelled from Inagh to London, like so many others in those days, and worked as a nurse’s aid in Charing Cross Hospital. The dancehall scene was big in London at that time and it was in the National Dancehall in Kilburn, where all the Irish gathered, that she met Nixie Jackman from Barrack Street, Tullow, who had also travelled from the area to seek work in the English capital.

In July 1947, Nixie and Peggy returned to Ireland, marrying in Peggy’s home church in Inagh, surrounded by family and friends. They then returned to the Jackman family home and sweet shop in Barrack Street, Tullow, beside the Captain Murphy Memorial Hall, where they started a new life together. They had five children, John, Angela, James, Bernadette and Kieran. Sadly, Nixie passed away in May 1996 and her son James, who was living in London, died in 2005 at the age of 50, leaving behind his wife Catherine and family. Peggy was also predeceased by her first grandchild, Angela’s beautiful daughter and only child Siobhán who, at the tender age of 17, died tragically in July 1992 following a road-traffic accident.

Peggy often relayed fond memories of the family sweet shop in Barrack Street, which she ran for 43 years with her husband Nixie until its closure in 1990. Only two years ago she travelled down memory lane with the family and they captured in writing what life was like post-World War II. She would often talk about the golden era of Tullow dancehall, mentioning names such as the Jimmy Dunny Orchestra, Dickie Rock and the Miami as well as Brendan Boyer and the Royal Showband, to name but a few. The Sunday night dance was a big local event, drawing all the community together through music, dance and the chance to dress up. She would often say that the dance was definitely the social highlight of the week for the community. It was the opportunity for young and old to come together, meet friends, have fun, dance and enjoy themselves. For many, it was where they met their lifelong partners.

The arrival of discos in the late 1970s saw the demise of the dancehalls as they were known then. Fortunately for Nixie and Peggy, the Grand Central Cinema on The Square in Tullow, which was initially opened by the Flynn family in 1938, had been refurbished in 1972 by Tommy and Brian Flynn and they asked the Jackmans if they would run the shop in the cinema, which was a new service for customers. The cinema was a wonderful facility for the people of Tullow and the surrounding towns and villages and they had 18 great years in business there, before it closed in 1990.

Peggy made many friends down through the years chatting over the shop counter, catching up on the local news and sharing many of life’s experiences with the customers. Neighbours were always an important part of Peggy’s life and when the family were growing up, Barrack Street was similar to just one big family, where all the children played, grew up together and became friends.

Peggy was a woman of deep faith and attended daily Mass up to her 90th birthday, after which she always looked forward to a home visit from Fr Andy or Minister of the Eucharist Teresa Keogh. She made many trips to Lourdes and was an annual visitor to Knock. She always had great time for the local clergy, many of whom were involved in the running of the Murphy Memorial Hall, organising bingo, pantos, youth clubs, snooker and community activities and who became family friends. Peggy also had great time for the Brigidine Sisters and Patrician Brothers in Tullow, who educated families down through the generations. She was also a regular visitor to the Poor Clare Sisters in Graiguecullen, in whom she had great belief and trust and whom she visited for her last time at Christmas just gone by. Her rosary beads were always by her side right up to her passing.

Peggy loved to travel and made many trips to New York to visit her brother Corney, sister Brigid and their families. London was also regularly visited, where she loved to spend time with her brother Seán and his family. For many years she took an annual spring break and travelled with Kavanagh’s Bus Tours to numerous counties throughout the country.

While living in Tullow for more than 73 years, Peggy never forgot her home county of Clare. There was nothing she loved more than visiting her siblings and their families and travelling around the west of Ireland with them. Right up to her passing, she talked about going home to Clare. While she loved to read The Nationalist every week, she never missed her weekly order of the Clare Champion. There was nothing she liked more than watching the Clare hurlers and she was thrilled to see the Banner County win four All-Irelands in Croke Park in various grades, three of which she had the opportunity to attend.

Another favourite was a visit to JJs lounge, owned by her son, in Mill Street on the odd Sunday for ‘Irish Night’, where she enjoyed singing along and chatting to the locals while sipping a brandy.

A devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, grandaunt and sister-in-law, family was everything to Peggy. She loved her family dearly and took great pride in their achievements. In the last year of her life she got great pleasure from the most recent addition to the family, her great-grandson, baby Ciarán Fitzgerald, whom she called ‘The Little Boy’.

Mgr Byrne stated that while he knew that John, Angela, Bernadette and Kieran had hoped their mam would be around to receive the President’s letter and cheque, this was not meant to be. He went on to say that they can, however, be very proud of all they did for their mother, particularly over the last seven years. And while Barrack Street was always Peggy’s home, she was lovingly looked after in ‘The Cottage’ by Angela and Leo and cared for also by Kieran, John, Bernadette and their families.

In conclusion, Mgr Byrne assured the family of one certainty: that Peggy was now gone to her just reward and will forever watch over them.

Readings were by her grandchildren Eoin and Clíona, Prayers of the Faithful by Angela, Nicola and Shane and the Offertory gifts were brought up by John and Kieran. The Communion Reflection, read by Bernadette, was a Letter from Heaven, written by Fr Terence Harrington, Knock Shrine.

Music was by Ollie Hennessy and vocals by Olivia Murphy, including Peggy’s favourite hymn Our Lady of Knock, Queen of Peace.

Following prayers at her graveside in St Patrick’s Cemetery by Mgr Byrne and Fr Leahy, Peggy was laid to rest to the parting words of one of her favourite songs, Till we meet again.

Predeceased by her husband Nixie, son James, granddaughter Siobhán (O’Sullivan), sisters Mary (Conway), Kitty (Doherty), Nellie (O’Brien), Nancy (Doherty), Brigid (Higgins) and brothers Paddy, Corney, MB and Seán Mullins, Peggy is mourned by her sons John and Kieran, Tullow, daughters Angela, Tullow, and Bernadette (O’Brien, Tinryland), son-in-law Kennedy, Angela’s partner Leo, daughters-in-law Helen, Catherine and Margaret, grandchildren Keith, Fergus, Gillian, Clíona, Eoin, Nicola, Niall, Niamh and Shane, great-grandchildren Corey, Emily, Cian, Harrison and Ciarán, Nicola’s husband Evan, sister-in-law Joan Mullins, Drumcullaun, Inagh, Co Clare, nieces, nephews, extended family, her kind neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.