Seascapes and nature feature prominently at Anne’s art display

By Suzanne Pender

THE experience of observing some of Ireland’s most dramatic landscapes continues to be an endless source of inspiration for local artist Anne Deere.

The Carlow town artist’s latest work is currently on exhibition in The Atrium at the town’s Shamrock Plaza ‒ a regular location for Anne’s stunning work.

“I call it my art gallery now; I’m there all the time,” she smiles.

A member of Barrow Valley Group of Artist, Anne has exhibited her work in many locations over the years, including Kilkenny, Dublin, Wexford and Athy, but in recent years The Atrium has proved the perfect location, showcasing her work at its best.

The sea and nature is a familiar theme for Anne, inspired by her regular visits to some of Ireland’s most beautiful locations.

“I have to live it; it’s something I have to experience, then I can paint it,” explains Anne. At weekends, Anne will travel to these scenic locations, take in the atmosphere, the sense of the place and then be inspired to paint. Oil and pastels are her favourite medium, while she also likes to paint big ‒ her paintings continually evolving as she puts down the paint.

“With all of my paintings I’ll have a little script saying what it’s about, but like all art, people can see many different things in a painting,” she adds.

Anne is not a full-time artist and is a familiar face to so many in Carlow through her work with EBS Bank, Tullow Street over the past 25 years. But it’s clear that art is her first love and something she’s deeply passionate about.

“I absolutely love painting, it’s something I wish I could do professionally,” laments Anne.

Anne has been greatly encouraged by the reaction to her latest exhibition and has sold several pieces from her Facebook page ‘Anne Deere Artist’ over the past few weeks.

Prior to the lockdown, Anne was also part of a special exhibition in IT Carlow, where participants were encouraged to create work based on the theme of celebrated artist Francis Bacon.

“That was very different because Bacon was so eccentric, but absolutely great to be part of,” adds Anne.

To view Anne’s work, visit The Atrium, the lobby of Shamrock Plaza, which is open from Monday to Friday or visit Anne’s Facebook page.