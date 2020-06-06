By John Nolan, Carlow IFA chairman

ON Monday 18 May, the enormous task of reopening Ireland began.

As farmers, we really appreciate all those who have continued to go to work during this crisis to keep the supply chain open and farmers in business.

This crisis has resulted in a renewed appreciation for a safe, secure and traceable food supply and we believe our caretaker government could be more proactive to ensure that the agricultural sector remains viable.

Recently, the commission told member states they could reallocate funds from existing programmes to support farmers during the Covid-19 crisis.

We need new money and we need minister Creed to deliver at EU level or to come forward immediately with help from the national government. This is now permitted under State Aid rules. Many other EU countries are taking advantage of state aid flexibilities to support their farmers.

The approval by the EU of a Belgian initiative to support, under State Aid rules, companies whose export activity accounts for at least 30% of turnover must be followed by the Irish government. The Belgian case sets a precedent to provide export credit insurance for the dairy and meat sectors.

There is a danger that we are being left behind. We need our minister to act.

If nothing else comes from Covid-19, we should approach significant policy decisions in a mature and measured way. The latest stark warning from the UN World Food Programme is that the pandemic will push an additional 130 million people to the brink of starvation.

Notwithstanding this fact, the EU has published two strategies ‒ ‘Farm to Fork’ and ‘Biodiversity’ ‒ which have the potential make EU farming completely uncompetitive and leaving the EU dependent on these imports and threatening food security.

There needs to be a comprehensive economic impact assessment of these proposals by the EU and separately by the next Irish government.

Ireland is one of the most carbon-efficient countries in the world to produce food. If it’s not produced here, it will be produced elsewhere with higher emissions.

The absence of any commitment on increased funding for farmers shows how deeply flawed these proposals are.

The EU wants ever-increasing standards imposed on European farmers, but is not willing to pay for them. And yet, it is willing to do trade deals to import food from other countries which have much lower standards and do not meet EU rules it imposes on its own farmers.

The EU Commission is rightly having urgent meetings about stimulating economic recovery after Covid-19, yet these aspirations could make EU farmers uncompetitive and put them out of business.

This could decimate economic activity in rural areas in particular.

We need a new government in place with the mandate to address these and other issues.

For example, the introduction of the new €2 billion Covid Credit Guarantee Scheme (CCGS) will depend on the drafting of legislation by the new government, which then must be passed by the Dáil. Farmers need access to this scheme now.

Finally, while the focus right now is on Covid-19, Brexit continues to loom over the agricultural sector.

Recently in the UK, MPs rejected an amendment to the Agriculture Bill, which would have maintained the need for EU food production standards to be applied to food imports into Britain, post-Brexit.

IFA continues to monitor these matters and represent the views of our members at the most senior levels, both here and in Brussels.