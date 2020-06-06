What’s planned for your area

Saturday, June 06, 2020

Carlow County Council received eight planning applications in the last week. It also decided upon one application in the same period which was granted planning permission.

 

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

 

Borris

Edward Byrne & Aine Hickey wishes to alter previously granted planning permision includign relocation of house at Dunroe, Borris

 

Eadaoin Egars & Kalem Kavanagh wishes to construct a bunglaow dwelling and garage at Rathanna, Borris

 

Carlow

Jonathan Flood wishes to retain extension to the side of existing dwelling at Staplestown, Carlow

 

Clonegal

Ben & Samuel Deacon wishes to construct an agricultural building at Kilcarry, Clonegal

 

Garryhill

Mark Donohue wishes to construct a new 900 sq m light industrial storage unit at Milltown, Garryhill

 

Old Leighlin

Gerard Dwyer wishes to retain as built dormer type extension and garage to the rear of existing dwelling at Anagar, Old Leighlin

 

Rathoe

Keith O’Byrne wishes to construct a two-storey dwelling at Rathoe

 

Tullow

Aaron & Sabrina Fernandes wishes to construct a fully serviced dwelling house and domestic garage at Ballyhacket Lower, Tullow

 

 

APPLICATIONS GRANTED

 

Hacketstown

Paul Boland wishes to construct proposed new single storey dwelling at Portrushen Lower, Hacketstown

Filed under:

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

‘We need minister Creed to deliver at EU level’

Saturday, 06/06/20 - 8:00am

Covid-19 deaths, a time capsule and the Carlow GAA draw: It’s time for a weekend catch-up

Friday, 05/06/20 - 9:39pm

Dick celebrates 99th birthday

Friday, 05/06/20 - 7:23pm

Similar Articles

What’s planned for your area

Saturday, 30/05/20 - 8:33am

Fairgreen centre eyes TK Maxx

Tuesday, 26/05/20 - 3:00pm

Lidl gets go-ahead to build new store in Bagenalstown

Saturday, 23/05/20 - 3:00pm