What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received eight planning applications in the last week. It also decided upon one application in the same period which was granted planning permission.
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED
Borris
Edward Byrne & Aine Hickey wishes to alter previously granted planning permision includign relocation of house at Dunroe, Borris
Eadaoin Egars & Kalem Kavanagh wishes to construct a bunglaow dwelling and garage at Rathanna, Borris
Carlow
Jonathan Flood wishes to retain extension to the side of existing dwelling at Staplestown, Carlow
Clonegal
Ben & Samuel Deacon wishes to construct an agricultural building at Kilcarry, Clonegal
Garryhill
Mark Donohue wishes to construct a new 900 sq m light industrial storage unit at Milltown, Garryhill
Old Leighlin
Gerard Dwyer wishes to retain as built dormer type extension and garage to the rear of existing dwelling at Anagar, Old Leighlin
Rathoe
Keith O’Byrne wishes to construct a two-storey dwelling at Rathoe
Tullow
Aaron & Sabrina Fernandes wishes to construct a fully serviced dwelling house and domestic garage at Ballyhacket Lower, Tullow
APPLICATIONS GRANTED
Hacketstown
Paul Boland wishes to construct proposed new single storey dwelling at Portrushen Lower, Hacketstown