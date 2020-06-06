What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received eight planning applications in the last week. It also decided upon one application in the same period which was granted planning permission.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Borris

Edward Byrne & Aine Hickey wishes to alter previously granted planning permision includign relocation of house at Dunroe, Borris

Eadaoin Egars & Kalem Kavanagh wishes to construct a bunglaow dwelling and garage at Rathanna, Borris

Carlow

Jonathan Flood wishes to retain extension to the side of existing dwelling at Staplestown, Carlow

Clonegal

Ben & Samuel Deacon wishes to construct an agricultural building at Kilcarry, Clonegal

Garryhill

Mark Donohue wishes to construct a new 900 sq m light industrial storage unit at Milltown, Garryhill

Old Leighlin

Gerard Dwyer wishes to retain as built dormer type extension and garage to the rear of existing dwelling at Anagar, Old Leighlin

Rathoe

Keith O’Byrne wishes to construct a two-storey dwelling at Rathoe

Tullow

Aaron & Sabrina Fernandes wishes to construct a fully serviced dwelling house and domestic garage at Ballyhacket Lower, Tullow

APPLICATIONS GRANTED

Hacketstown

Paul Boland wishes to construct proposed new single storey dwelling at Portrushen Lower, Hacketstown