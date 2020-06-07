Babs valued family above everything else



By Charlie Keegan

TULLOW lost one of its most popular and respected citizens with the death on Friday 1 May of Babs (Jane) Orbinski, Bellwood Drive, in the loving and tender care of SignaCare, Killerig.

A native of Nurney, Co Carlow, the former Babs (Jane) Mullins was born on 26 June 1933, the eldest in a family of five children and the first to pass away. Educated at Newtown Primary School and by the Presentation Sisters in Bagenalstown, Babs went to England at a young age, where she worked in the John Lewis Department Store in London.

On returning home, she continued her employment in drapery at Molloy’s of Tullow Street, Carlow. In the late 1950s she came to reside in Tullow, working for the well-known drapery shop of PJ Duffy, Mill Street.

Babs met and married Tom Orbinski, a native of Templemore, Co Tipperary, who had come to the Slaneyside town in 1954 to work with the Department of Posts and Telegraphs. The couple married in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Bagenalstown on 1 August 1962. They went on to have a family of five sons.

Having reared her family, Babs returned to work, promoting products in large supermarket chains in Carlow, Newbridge and Naas. She was a born saleswoman and loved the work. Babs continued working until her early 70s.

Babs was a former member of the Tullow guild of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) and while not a great follower of sport, she often accompanied her husband Tom to many matches involving Tipperary hurlers down through the years.

Babs was bereaved by the sudden death in June 2006 of her beloved husband Tom at the age of 74. There was further sadness when her second son Tomás died three years ago, aged 52. The deaths of her husband and son had a profound effect on Babs. Due to her failing health over the last number of years, Babs spent the final year of her life in the loving care of SignaCare, Killerig.

Her popularity was reflected by the number of people who turned out to line the route to the church to bid a final farewell, while observing social distancing.

Babs reposed at her home before removal of her remains on Sunday afternoon, 3 May, to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, where Fr Andy Leahy, PP, Tullow, a personal friend to the Orbinski family, celebrated her funeral Mass. Babs’ son Tadhg is a member of the Roads Policing Unit in Dublin and garda motorcyclists formed a guard of honour at the removal.

In a eulogy to his mother at the end of Mass, Tadhg said: “What strange times we’re living in. I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn when I say this church should, and would, be full to celebrate the life of this great woman. And that’s what this is: a celebration, however muted. We feel for our brothers Aidan and Padraig in America and England watching this on webcam. We really do wish you were here.”

Tadhg’s tribute continued: “Jane Orbinski – ‘Babs’, ‘Nana’, Aunty Babs – was born on 26 June 1933. Daughter of Packie and Sarah Mullins, she was sister to Maureen, Joe, John and Phyllis, wife to Tom, mother to James, Tomás, Padraig, myself and Aidan, grandmother to Niamh, Conor, Kieran, David, Mia, Zara, Zoe and Tommy. She was a great and gentle woman and a true expert in all of those roles. Small in stature and large in life, everyone who met Mam came away thinking ‘what a lovely woman’. What they probably didn’t realise is that they had just met the greatest woman on Earth.

“Babs’s name,” Tadhg continued, “will not be written in the world’s history books, but to us and those who knew her, her name will forever be spoken with true love, respect and fondness. She embodied the true meaning of family. To my mother, family was everything. Nothing and nobody was more important than family. She instilled this value in all of us and we pass it on to our kids. Probably unconsciously, she became the true matriarch for not only her immediate family but all our extended family – The Swans, the Burkes, the Canadian Orbinskis, the Mullinses and the Wests.

“She never spoke ill of anyone and there was never an ill word spoken about her. She was genuinely, without exception, loved by everyone.”

A friend of Tadhg who contacted him with a message of sympathy spoke of Babs as “a lady, a great and gentle woman, a family woman and above all a good person. All of these qualities are true, but what people may not know, but what we know, is what a brilliant host and sandwich maker she was – making midnight sandwiches for us all many, many times”.

“Anyone who had been to the Orbinski house, young and old, male or female, wanted or unwanted visitors, were treated to the same welcome that only Babs could provide. This sentiment has been echoed by many friends of my brothers and to myself over the last few days.”

Tadhg’s tribute went on: “Mam was no pushover. Our house was no democracy and Mam’s word was law right to the end. She loved us all equally and unconditionally, although I often tested her. I would whisper in her ear sometimes: ‘We all know I’m your favourite’, but she never flinched.

“Like us, Mam loved all her siblings equally, but I guess through similar circumstances in life and geography she was very close to her sister Maureen – Aunty Maureen – who is another great woman. Dad often said the phone bill would be halved and halved again if Babs wasn’t ringing Maureen all the time.”

Tadhg went on to thank SignaCare for their wonderful care for Babs over the past year, describing the Killerig nursing home as having become “part of our extended family”. He thanked Fr Andy “a true friend to our family and a comforting voice down through the years”, adding: “I know Mam had a great affection for you.”

There was also an expression of thanks to all the carers who came to the Orbinski house over recent years for their kindness, patience and sometimes just simply their company for Babs.

Tadhg also thanked Majella Swan and Steven Harland for the beautiful music during Mass.

He went on: “I’d also like to acknowledge and thank on behalf of myself, Padraig and Aidan, our brother James and his wife Maureen who, after the death of Tomás and before Mam went to Killerig, were the closest (geographically) and became Mam’s main carers. It was a great comfort to us knowing James and Maureen were here taking great care of Mam.”

Tadhg concluded by requesting Babs’s niece Paula Swan to read the poem she wrote specially for Babs, titled Sisterhood, which embraced the huge bond between Babs and her sister Maureen Swan.

Sisterhood

One, blonde and light of foot

Blessed with the post mistress’s laugh

One, dark and striking in looks

Blessed with the nurse’s caring touch

One’s travel cut short

Both rooting close

To the house on the hill

In their Sunday best hand knits

On feet-aching shopping trips

Parallel families are born

Close friendships formed

On Nurney visits

In their Sunday’s best hand knits

Bonds strengthen

Chats lengthen

Hearts broken by love lost

In sisterhood true comfort is sought

They lived and laughed

And lived and loved

One Mayday parting

To trip the light fantastic

With her darling Tom***

There was also a song at the end of Mass dedicated to Babs, written and sung by her granddaughter Mia.

Following Mass, Babs was laid to rest in the town’s St Patrick’s Cemetery, with Fr Leahy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

She is survived by her sons James (Tullow), Padraig (Swindon, Wiltshire), Tadhg (Naas) and Aidan (New York), siblings Maureen Swan (Rathnapish, Carlow), Joe Mullins (Wolfhill, Laois), Phyllis West (Ashford, Co Wicklow) and John (Nurney, Carlow), grandchildren Niamh, Conor, Kieran, David, Mia, Zara, Zoe and Tommy, by her daughters-in-law Maureen, Carolyn, Sage and Celine, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and her many friends in the Tullow and Nurney areas of the county.

Due to the current restrictions, Padraig and Aidan could not attend their mother’s funeral, but viewed the Mass by live webcam.

The Orbinski family hope to have a celebration of Babs’s life at a later date and wish to thank everyone for all the support shown to them at this very difficult time.