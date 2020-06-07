Black Lives Matter: Irish protests pass off peacefully

People arrive at a Black Lives Matter protest rally outside the US Embassy in Dublin yesterday. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Black Lives Matter protests across Ireland passed off peacefully yesterday.

Organisers, including the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, said they felt strongly about proceeding with the actions despite warnings from public health authorities and the gardaí.

The force says there were no arrests at demonstrations involving hundreds of people in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Sligo and Carrick-on-Shannon.

They will consult with the DPP on whether to take any action against protesters or organisers over possible breaches of the pandemic regulations.

Police in the North have issued fines to 60 people taking part in Black Lives Matter protests in Belfast and Derry yesterday.

The Chief Constable Simon Byrne says the rallies “passed off peacefully”, but added “people have the right to protest but not to endanger lives”.