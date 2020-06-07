Housing and pension age among sticking points for govt talks

The three party leaders involved in government formation talks are due to meet later today to discuss the outstanding issues in their bid to strike a deal.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens are trying to hammer out an agreement that would allow a new administration to form after months of impasse.

Yesterday, there were due to be two plenary sessions involving their talks teams attempting to sign off on a range of texts ahead of today’s meeting.

The issues which remain sticking points include transport, greenhouse gas emissions cuts, housing and the pension age.

Health Minister Simon Harris says a deal early next week is crucial if we want a government by the end of this month.

“The Taoiseach made it very clear as to the potential indicative timeline here where you would need to see a programme for government early enough next week.

“The reason you would need to see that is to provide time for that programme for government, if it can be agreed, to then be put to the memberships in each of the party’s own way to try and have a government in place by the end of this month.”