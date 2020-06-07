New gameshow is to raise funds for clubs

With sporting organisations and local charities all over the country facing the unprecedented ﬁnancial impact of Covid-19 and others cancelling their scheduled public fundraisers, the fallout could be catastrophic warns Eric Cunningham of The Great Community Challenge.

The Great Community Challenge is an online game show fundraiser which launched last week to enable sports clubs, charities and community organisations to deliver their fundraising virtually. By following the fundraising model each organisation will be guaranteed fundraising of €5,000.

The challenge will see local club members and groups come together virtually to compete in a gameshow and raise money for their chosen organisation. Each organisation will be in with a chance of winning €50,000. Contestants will be tested mentally and physically with questions, puzzles, a talent competition and a variety of other entertaining virtual challenges.

To enter, each organisation must rally households to help them on their quest of winning the top prize. By following this fundraising model participating local community organisations will raise €6,000 from its members, €5,000 of which it will keep and €1,000 of which will go to an overall fund. Fundraising for each organisation is facilitated through the entry cost, which is €40 per household. The organisers also allow for the number of participants representing an organisation and the entry fee per household can be adjusted to suit each organisation’s size.

How The Great Community Challenge will work

12 organisations from 20 counties will take part in their county finals. Each individual household from the comfort of their own home will take part in physical and mental challenges to earn points for their community group to help their organisation get into the top two in the county. The top two organisations from each county will go forward to the grand final and compete to win the top prize of €50,000. It is anticipated some 42,000 households and 240 community organisations will get involved a target of 1.5Million euro being raised

The Great Community Challenge is devised and managed by Empower Events Ltd, a company which is known across the Island of Ireland for its work within the Fundraising Events business. Last year it helped raise a seven ﬁgure sum for deserving sports organisations, schools and charities throughout Ireland.