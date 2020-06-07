No rationale for downgrading of midwife-led unit in Cavan – INMO

Plans to downgrade the midwife-led units at Cavan General Hospital flies in the face of the national maternity strategy’s promotion of midwives.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) which is calling for full consultation before any decision is made.

The INMO had previously been assured by RCSI hospital group management that full consultation would take place before decisions were made.

It’s one of only two such units in the country.

The INMO says studies have show midwife-led care is just as safe as medic-led care, is more cost-effective, and reported higher satisfaction rates from women.

David Miskell, INMO Industrial Relations Officer for the region says there is no rationale to the move.

“The rationale at this juncture is not clear to us particularly in the context of the National Maternity Strategy which makes a recommendation this type of unit and midwifery-led care be expanded,” said Mr Miskell.

“It is an extraordinary decision in our minds to be downgrading a service that already exists.”

Mr Miskell is calling on Health Minister Simon Harris to fund the strategy properly.

“Eleven per cent of the funding has been allocated to the National Maternity Strategy so we are missing a significant portion of funding towards that.

“My call on Simon Harris and the Government at first instance must be to fund the National Maternity Strategy properly.”