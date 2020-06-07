Sinéad’s ‘mini-marathon’ raises €13k for Éist

By Suzanne Pender

WALKING, running, cycling and even canoeing!

The Women’s Mini-Marathon may have been cancelled, but that didn’t stop Carlow people turning out in their droves last week to keep the event’s positive message, its fundraising goals and the memory of one special lady very much to the fore.

Twenty-one-year-old Sinéad Smyth from Leighlinbridge organised a fundraiser in aid of Éist Cancer Support Centre called Mini Marathon at Home, where she encouraged people to walk, run or cycle 10km and then go to an iDonate page to support this worthy cause.

“I put it out there and if people were happy enough to partake either by walking, running or cycling 10km, then maybe they’d donate and post a photo on social media,” explains Sinéad, a final-year student at DCU/St Patrick’s College.

“I initially thought if I made €2,000 for Éist wouldn’t that be fantastic, but the support was just incredible. People from everywhere got involved … Dublin, London, Newport, Abu Dhabi and Melbourne … all supporting this fundraiser,” she enthused.

“One lady even emailed me to say she’d done the 10km in a canoe,” smiles Sinéad.

In fact, the fundraiser struck such a chord that to date it’s raised an incredible €13,000.

“People have been so generous and I really appreciate the support … it’s been brilliant,” said Sinéad.

Sinéad is the daughter of the late Mary Smyth, founder of Éist, who was an absolute tower of strength and whose determination made the organisation the wonderful cancer support centre it is today. Mary lost her own battle with cancer last November and for her family and friends the Women’s Mini-Marathon holds very special memories.

“We wanted to remember her on the day of the marathon because it was always a day filled with hope and positivity; it was a day we really enjoyed … lots of laughs and fun, then back to the Lord Bagenal afterwards,” said Sinéad.

“My whole idea with the fundraiser was that even though the marathon was cancelled, we still could be a little bit together,” she adds.

Naomh Bríd camogie and hurling clubs were a huge support, while Sinéad would also like to thank Mount Leinster Rangers and Borris Vocational School, which went above and beyond to make this fundraiser such a huge success.

“Carlow County Camogie and loads of GAA clubs all over the county got involved, too,” added Sinéad, who encouraged all involved to post photos of themselves taking on their various 10km challenges, then post them on social media using the hashtag #forMary.

Once again, the outpouring of support and messages of goodwill were incredible. The late Mary’s sisters and nieces in Kildare also participated in the fundraiser, adding enormously to the day.

“I’m going to leave the link open to the fundraising page until Friday 12 June so people can still donate if the want,” said Sinéad. “I just want to thank everyone for their support. No donation was too small and I really appreciate it; no name went unnoticed,” she said.