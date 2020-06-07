Special birthday bash for Éire Óg stalwart Thomas ‘Nocky’ Noctor

By Suzanne Pender

“I USED to say Éire Óg was like a second home to Thomas, but really he’s down there so much … it’s like we’re the second home!” laughed Veronica Noctor.

That Éire Óg family, along with his own family, neighbours and many friends, pulled out all the stops last week to help Thomas Noctor from Ashgrove, Carlow celebrate his 70th birthday.

Affectionately known as Nocky, he lives with his brother Tony and sister Vonnie in Ashgrove, but if you want to find Nocky, it’s at Éire Óg you’ll get him because the dedicated clubman is the lifeblood of the place ‒ an essential part of absolutely everything that happens there.

“Nocky is Éire Óg and as one of the lads said to me, Éire Óg is Nocky … even the little bag of crisps or chocolate they’d give the kids at the end of matches or at different things is called a Nocky special,” reveals Vonnie.

On the morning of his birthday, Thomas got up to find Tony and Vonnie had decorated the house to wish him a happy birthday. Then it was off to Éire Óg, where there was a hero’s welcome for Nocky, with several club members calling in to wish him a happy 70th birthday.

There was cake, balloons, presents, cards and lots of good wishes … much to Nocky’s surprise!

“I have to say, the club were so good to him, he was delighted,” said Vonnie.

But the surprises for Nocky didn’t stop there. Later in the day, neighbours and friends gathered on the green area across from the Noctor home singing happy birthday and shouting over their good wishes to him.

In fact, throughout the day, members of the Noctor family called over to wish him Nocky a very happy birthday.

Thomas is one of nine boys and three girls to the late Tom and Kathleen Noctor from JKL Avenue, Carlow. Thomas, Tony and Vonnie have been happily living in Ashgrove for over 30 years.

“He’s a quiet man and a real gentleman,” said Vonnie.

“We had a party planned for him and the committee in Éire Óg were going to do the food and everything, but then all this happened, but everyone made sure his birthday didn’t go unnoticed; he was delighted, it was so lovely,” she added.