5% increase in road traffic on first day of new Covid-19 lockdown phase, says AA

Monday, June 08, 2020

Thousands of shops reopened today as Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Traffic on Ireland’s main roads increased by an average of 5% today, according to AA Ireland.

Thousands of shops reopened their doors today while travel restrictions were also eased under the second phase of lifting lockdown measures.

AA Ireland says traffic had already returned to two-thirds of its usual volumes by last week.

AA Ireland’s director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan is expecting the roads to get busier as more businesses open later this week:

He says: “What’s different today, we have seen more traffic […] but only about 5% more on average.

“I’m looking at some of the traffic data here for roads like the M50, N7, N4, N11 during the commuting period.

“Up but not massively up and perhaps that is a bit of a surprise and perhaps that will grow as the week goes on.”

