Bunclody Library commences reopening

Monday, June 08, 2020

Bags of books ready for collection or delivery

Bunclody Library has announced its plan to provide its book hungry members with more reading material.

Bunclody Library with operate a ‘Contact and Collect a Bag of Books’ by appointment only between Monday and Fridays starting from 8 June.

Library staff will pick a bag of up to six books/DVDs/CDs in your chosen genre/subject area. You will be given an appointment to collect the books from your local library.

People can get in contact through an online form to be found at www.wexfordcoco.ie/library, emailing [email protected] and phoning 053-9196000

Members can drop their items back in the returns bin outside the collection area and go.

Elderly or vulnerable and cocooning citizens can request a bag of books and the library will deliver directly to your door.

