Bunclody Library commences reopening

Bunclody Library has announced its plan to provide its book hungry members with more reading material.

Bunclody Library with operate a ‘Contact and Collect a Bag of Books’ by appointment only between Monday and Fridays starting from 8 June.

Library staff will pick a bag of up to six books/DVDs/CDs in your chosen genre/subject area. You will be given an appointment to collect the books from your local library.

People can get in contact through an online form to be found at www.wexfordcoco.ie/library, emailing [email protected] and phoning 053-9196000

Members can drop their items back in the returns bin outside the collection area and go.

Elderly or vulnerable and cocooning citizens can request a bag of books and the library will deliver directly to your door.