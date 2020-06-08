Bus Éireann schedules get back on track

By Suzanne Pender

ALL weekday Bus Éireann services return to a standard Monday to Friday frequency from today, while Expressway will operate a normal schedule with some minor service reductions.

The returned to a standard schedules comes in response to the government’s announcement on moving to Phase 2 of Ireland’s roadmap for reopening society and business.

Since 1 April, Bus Éireann’s weekday services have been operating to a reduced schedule.

This timetable change, which is being introduced in line with similar changes across other public transport operators, will add capacity to meet anticipated demand for customers who must make an essential trip.

However, the two-metre social distancing requirement means that single-deck buses are limited to a maximum of 14 passengers, with double-deck buses limited to a maximum of 19.

Customers are requested, where possible, to travel at off-peak times.

Customers are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering for the duration of their journey and to please be mindful of the guidelines in relation to respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene and social distancing.

Bus Éireann continues to implement all guidelines issued by health authorities. Over the past number of months, the company has introduced a significantly enhanced cleaning regime on board their vehicles and in their bus stations.

In addition, a new inter-trip cleaning schedule has also been introduced, where the driver’s cab area and customer touchpoints on vehicles are disinfected regularly throughout the day.

Those planning essential journeys should be aware that due to reduced traffic congestion, pick-up and drop-off times at intermediate stops along many routes have been revised and these schedules can be checked on buseireann.ie.