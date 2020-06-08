  • Home >
  • National News >
  • CUH worst affected as 134 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals

CUH worst affected as 134 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals

Monday, June 08, 2020

There are 134 patients currently on trolleys in Irish hospitals, figures from the INMO reveal.

It is the second-highest number since the coronavirus outbreak, one less than last Wednesday’s figure.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, numbers on trolleys declined dramatically as patients stayed away from hospitals.

The figures, released every weekday by the INMO, are over 100 for the fourth time in a row, despite there being 54 on trolleys 10 days ago.

Cork University Hospital is worst affected with 26 patients waiting for a bed.

They are followed by University Hospital Limerick who have 23 patients on trolleys.

The Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar has 12 patients waiting on trolleys, according to the figures.

There are a number of hospitals with no patients on trolleys including the University Hospitals in Kerry, Waterford and Galway.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Galway voted as most popular destination for Irish people to travel to after lockdown

Monday, 08/06/20 - 10:50am

Two arrested as garda probe into unexplained death of Dublin man, 40s, continues

Monday, 08/06/20 - 10:20am

Man due in court in connection with Co Down stabbing

Monday, 08/06/20 - 9:40am