€44.5m flat complex in Dublin gets green light from Department of Housing

The Department of Housing has approved the first stage of a €44.5m regeneration of a flat complex in Dublin’s north inner city.

It will involve 64 new apartments, a commercial unit and creche at Constitution Hill in Dublin 7, while 66 flats will undergo refurbishment.

In Finglas, the go-ahead has been given for the first phase of a project that will see 166 new social homes built on lands at Kildonan.

While stage 2 approval has been received for the redevelopment of St Finbar’s Court complex in Cabra, involving 46 new homes for older people.

Meanwhile, government formation talks are close to agreeing a housing plan which will eventually allow for the sale of 10,000 affordable homes a year.