Four Carlow artists each receive €3k grant

By Suzanne Pender

THE Arts Council has sent its congratulations to four Co Carlow artists who have each been awarded a €3,000 grant to help them make new and original work during the Covid-19 crisis.

The government agency for funding and developing the arts said applications from Carlow artists had scored very highly. Musician Shane Hennessy, visual artists Rosalind Murray and Cathy Reddy and James Smallhome, involved in film, were successful.

The Arts Council said that across the whole of the country it was encouraged by both the quality of the applications and the fact that almost two-thirds of the successful artists had never before been funded by the Arts Council.

With all now notified of their award, artists will begin to create work across the full range of art forms, genres and areas of arts practice.

Despite the exceptional nature and fast turnaround time of the scheme ‒ called the Arts Council Covid-19 Crisis Response Award ‒ demand from artists was very high, with almost 1,000 applicants, the agency said.

“We are very encouraged by the response to this award,” said Arts Council director Maureen Kennelly.

“The applications were of a very high standard and showed the depth and breadth of the arts in Ireland – with greater resources we could have awarded twice as many ‒ and it is particularly heartening to see so many successful applications from artists not previously funded through the Arts Council.

“Of course, this also points to artists’ particular and urgent needs at this time of crisis,” she said.