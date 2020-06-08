Investigation launched after suspected arson incident at garda’s house in Dundalk

A garda’s home was targetted in an arson attack in Co Louth last night.

An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for information.

This fire was started shortly after 11pm at a house in the Bay Estate area of Dundalk.

Nobody was injured in the attack but significant damage was caused to the exterior of the garda’s home.

The blaze was brought under control by the local fire services and a full examination is currently being carried out at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area last night to come forward, and are seeking information on a white van which was in the Bay Estate area at 3pm in the afternoon.

The Garda Representative Association condemned the incident.

GRA General Secretary Pat Ennis said gardaí in the border region have been repeatedly attacked for reasons connected to their work.

“On behalf of all GRA members, I extend our support to the affected garda,” he said.

This was a truly traumatic incident for our member and his family. He had two small children and an expectant wife and had to evacuate the house after neighbours raised the alarm.

“We have had attacks on members’ property in the past and they are still waiting resolution to their claims for compensation and financial support for security measures to be put in place at their home.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson for Justice Jim O’Callaghan also condemned the incident.

“An attack upon a member of the Gardaí is an attack upon the whole community. Such acts of violence cannot be tolerated and those responsible must be brought to justice. We all need to stand up to these acts of violence and intimidation,” he said.

“This is a shocking act of violence and intimidation against a member of the gardaí and his young family to take place.

There is no place in our community for acts of violence and harassment such as those seen in Dundalk and they will not be tolerated.

– This story was updated at 2.02pm