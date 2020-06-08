Gardaí issue 45 fines on one Dublin road yesterday

Gardaí issued 45 fixed charge notices for dangerous parking along one road in south Dublin yesterday.

Cars at Killakee Road in Rathfarnham were found to be blocking the route, reducing traffic to one lane and preventing access for the emergency services.

The road leads to the Hellfire club in the Dublin mountains, which is popular with walkers.

The fines come just as the lockdown restrictions imposed by the government in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak are being eased today.

While previously, people were asked to stay within 5km of their homes, this has been increased to 20km.

On Sunday, one more Covid-19 related death was announced, bringing the total in Ireland to 1,679.