Government formation: Talks continue as parties try to finalise agreement

Monday, June 08, 2020

Government formation negotiations are continuing today as the parties involved are trying to finalise a deal over the coming days.

Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan held what was described as a constructive meeting yesterday to work through some of the key sticking points.

However, there’s still no agreement on some key points including how to achieve a 7% annual reduction in carbon emissions.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he believes a deal can be done by tomorrow, but other sources involved see that as optimistic.

Last night, it emerged that the talks were close to agreeing a housing plan which will eventually allow for the sale of 10,000 affordable homes a year.

