Pedestrians return to Dublin streets as businesses reopen in phase 2 of lockdown exit

By Ciarán Sunderland

The public returned to Dublin as stores began trading again after the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

People have been heading to cities, towns and villages across the country as thousands of business reopen for the first time in weeks.

Upwards of 100,000 people visited Dublin, on the first day of Phase 2 of the road plan to reopen the economy.

People are allowed to visit anywhere in their own county and travel 20 km from their home.

Shoppers and shop owners have been getting used to new social distancing measures on the high street.

Dublin City Council launched a campaign to encourage responsible social distancing as the public returned to the capital.

The campaign, ‘Easing Like Sunday Mornings,’ aims to educate the public about best practice when traveling into Dublin.

In a statement, Dublin City Council said: “The aim of the campaign is to encourage the public to go slow on their approach to visiting town.”

Speaking about the first day of reopening as part of phase 2, Tom Brabazon, Lord Mayor of Dublin said: “I would like to thank all Dubliners for the responsible way they have approached the re-opening of our great city.

“After months of lockdown it’s really lovely to see people back in the city-centre again.

“I had a walk around this afternoon and the vast majority of people I saw were keeping to the guidelines and enjoying the sunshine.

“Thanks to everyone for playing your part.”

Dublin City Centre partially reopened to the public today. Louis Copeland opened his store on Wicklow Street Dublin. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Speaking about the reopening, Richard Guiney, chief executive officer of DublinTown said: “It’s great to see people spreading out their visits throughout the day which is fantastic.

There’s a great buzz around town today but people are taking it easy and adhering to social distancing, queueing etiquette and our advice over the weekend.

The National Transport Authority was also grateful to the public for their conduct.

In a statement, chief executive officer, Anne Graham, said: “We’d like to thank customers for responding positively to our call to travel into the city on off-peak services where possible. As a result, public transport operated very smoothly so far today.”

They are however urging the public to wear face coverings on all transport.

Susan Fitzgerald said it was great to walk down Grafton Street again. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Pat Leahy praised the public’s adherence to regulations and their responsibility as Covid-19 restrictions eased.

He said: “An Garda Síochána would sincerely like to thank people for listening to the messages and adhering to the requests associated with the temporary restrictions in place in the city.

“The easing open of the city centre appears to be going really well with everyone playing their part, a reflection of how the public have responded to challenges throughout these difficult times.”

The informative reopening campaign has been launched by Dublin City Council, An Garda Síochána and the National Transport Authority along with DublinTown.

Further information is available at www.dublin.ie and www.dublintown.ie