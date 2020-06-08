Political theatre at council AGM

By Suzanne Pender

IT WAS an AGM of Carlow County Council like no other today, as councillors spread across the rows of the George Bernard Shaw Theatre at Visual – a willing ‘audience’ to the new realities of Covid-19.

It wasn’t just political divisions that kept our councillors apart, with a strict two-metre gap observed … all its cosy coalitions, so near but yet so far.

The AGM saw Fianna Fáil’s cllr John Pender bid farewell to his year in office, with Fine Gael’s cllr Tom O’Neill taking up the mantle for 2020-21. But in these strange times, even the obligatory handing over of the chain of office saw none of the traditional backslapping or handshakes. With the heyday of the former chairman placing the chain of office around the neck of the incumbent now as frowned upon as hugging your granny, the duo had to make do with an elbow bumb!

Rather ironically, the chain of office that all the political parties want to get their hands on had no hands on it at all, with the council bringing in a second chain of office to limit physical contact. An older chain of office was rescued from times past, its cobwebs brushed off with a guarantee of being 100% Covid-free.

So we had the unusual sight of cllr Pender standing at one side of the table with the familiar chain of office while cllr O’Neill on the other side marked his historic moment with an historic chain … all, of course, at social distance.

The political stage is set for another year.